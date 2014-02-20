* USD/INR stronger at 62.4250/4400 against its Tuesday close of 62.20/21, tracking the dollar's gain against Asian currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed it remained on track to taper its stimulus despite a recent spate of downbeat U.S. economic data. * The rupee's losses seen capped around 62.50/$1 during the session, two traders said. * Domestic foreign exchange and bond markets were closed on Wednesday for a local holiday. * Asian stocks tumbled and the yen firmed as a survey painted a grim picture of China's manufacturing sector. Equities were already on the back foot after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed it remained on track to taper its stimulus. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)