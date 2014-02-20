* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.49 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.6 percent on profit-taking after four sessions of gains. * Falls track lower Asian stocks after an HSBC/Markit survey painted a grim picture of China's manufacturing sector, heightening uncertainty about the outlook for the region's economic powerhouse. * Shares of blue chips lead the decline. State Bank of India falls 1.4 percent while ICICI Bank Ltd loses 1.5 percent. Tata Steel Ltd is down 2.5 percent. * However, overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 4.68 billion rupees ($75.2 million) on Wednesday, extending their buying streak to a sixth session, provisional exchange data shows. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)