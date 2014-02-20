* Shares of India's DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd surge 17 percent to more than a 52-week high after the chemical manufacturer said on Wednesday its board will meet on Saturday to consider a share buyback, a review of its dividends policy, and a bonus issue. * Dealers say a buyback and dividend would be best to boost return ratios of the company. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)