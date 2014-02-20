* Foreign investors have been broad buyers of Indian shares in the October-December quarter, with increases in foreign institutional investments (FIIs) in about 75 percent of the BSE 200 companies, according to a report by HSBC on Thursday. * That meant all sectors, except healthcare and staples, saw an increase in FII ownership. Information technology, consumer discretionary and utilities saw the highest net buying by FIIs, HSBC said. * Interestingly, overseas investors appear underweight in IT - the one sector that had attracted much FII flows - only because the sector weightage was increased by 10 percent in absolute weight terms in the MSCI India index. * FIIs also increased stakes in 26 industrial companies during the quarter, signalling some rotation towards domestically oriented sectors. * Power Grid Corp of India, Tech Mahindra, UPL Ltd, Housing Development & Infrastructure , Yes Bank are the stocks that saw the biggest increase in FII ownership. * The biggest FII selling was in Hexaware Technologies , Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Strides Arcolab, Apollo Tyres and Unitech Ltd . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)