* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 1 basis point at 8.78 percent from the previous close on expectations the RBI will forgo open market bond purchases next month after announcing this week that it would use term repo auctions to inject liquidity. * A weaker rupee and broad risk-off sentiment across Asia is also keeping traders edgy after a grim picture of China's manufacturing sector. Separately, minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed it remained on track to taper its stimulus despite weak economic data. * The 10-year paper is seen in 8.77 to 8.80 percent range until the end of the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)