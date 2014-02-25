* USD/INR, which closed at 62.07/08 on Monday, is expected to open weaker around 61.97 level, tracking regional currencies. * The pair is expected to trade in a 61.80 to 62.20 band during the session, dealers say. * The dollar steadied against its rivals in early Asian trade on Tuesday as traders sought more clarity on the pace of the U.S. economic recovery after a series of soft data releases in the past few weeks. * USD/INR trading at 61.89/61.94 levels in the spot non-deliverable forwards market in Singapore. * The Nifty India stocks futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.37 percent. The spot market is expected to remain supported as overseas investors have been net buyers of nearly $450 million over the last nine sessions. * Asian share markets regained some altitude on Tuesday courtesy of a tailwind from Wall Street which sped to historic highs amid more mergers buzz, while gold extended its recent rally. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)