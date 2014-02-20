*India's benchmark BSE index is 0.45 percent lower, while the broader NSE index is down 0.48 percent. * Investors took profit in domestic blue chips as Asian shares faltered after an HSBC/Markit survey painted a grim picture of China's manufacturing sector. * State Bank of India falls 1.3 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd loses 1.8 percent. Tata Steel Ltd is down 1.6 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)