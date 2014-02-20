MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
*India's benchmark BSE index is 0.45 percent lower, while the broader NSE index is down 0.48 percent. * Investors took profit in domestic blue chips as Asian shares faltered after an HSBC/Markit survey painted a grim picture of China's manufacturing sector. * State Bank of India falls 1.3 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd loses 1.8 percent. Tata Steel Ltd is down 1.6 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Apr 20 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17315.00 NSE 52916.30 ============= TOTAL 70231.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M