Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date January 28, 2022
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.7
Reoffer price 99.7
Yield 1.42 pct
Payment Date February 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000HLB4JU6
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)