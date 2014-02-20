UPDATE 1-Danone raises 2017 EPS forecast after WhiteWave acquisition
* Eyes 2017 double-digit recurring EPS growth at constant forex (Adds CFO comments from call, details)
European stocks on the back foot. Materials and financial services the weakest while utilities & telecoms holding up. Here's what moving in Europe beyond the indices:
** William Hill : +2.6%, stark outperformer in travel & leisure sector (only stock besides Paddy Power trading higher). Exane BNP ups target price, raises to "outperform."
** Accor PA : -2.8%, on the flip side Accor is worst performing in sector, after results disappoint. Stock pulls further back from post-GFC high.
** Randstad : -8.3%, sharpest single-day slide since Aug 2011, heavy volumes after earnings miss. Big outperformer over past year, was up ~70% last year.
** Vedanta : -5.7%, weakest & most active stock in basic resources sector. HSBC cuts rating to "underweight" and slashes target price by 26%, cites sluggish cash flow & delay in India unit divestment.
** Suez Env : +7.4%, nearly twice the average daily volume traded by afternoon following results. Best performer on the utilities index, testing resistance at recent high.
** Gemalto : sinks on big volumes after Visa, Mastercard chose to back a rival payment system.
** BAE Systems : -8.4%, co gives weak outlook citi US budget pressures. Street divided on stock with 4 buys vs 4 sells and 13 analysts on the fence with a 'hold'.
* Eyes 2017 double-digit recurring EPS growth at constant forex (Adds CFO comments from call, details)
NEW YORK, April 20 US drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc’s deal to buy Medtronic Plc’s medical supplies units days after Abbott Laboratories agreed to a long-awaited purchase of diagnostic testing company Alere Inc has raised the pulse of a sector suppressed by potential healthcare policy upheaval.