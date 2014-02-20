Feb 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited
Issue Amount 500 milion Renminbi
Maturity Date February 27, 2017
Coupon 3.28 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 3.28 pct
Payment Date February 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, HSBC & The Royal Bank Of Scotland
Ratings A3 (Moody's) & A (S&P)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)