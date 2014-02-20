Feb 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale (BremerLB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date February 26, 2021
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 37bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 37bp
Payment Date February 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BremerLB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BRL9303
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)