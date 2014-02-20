Feb 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)
Issue Amount $150 million
Maturity Date February 14, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 23bp
Reoffer price 100.004
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 23bp
Payment Date February 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total $500 million
when fungible
144A ISIN US63983TAN54
Reg S XS1032537216
