Feb 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount $1.75 billion

Maturity Date February 27, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.862

Reoffer yield 1.047 pct

Spread 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 34bp

Over the CT3

Payment Date February 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofAML, CITI, Daiwa

& Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1039219883

