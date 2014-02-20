Feb 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Reseau Ferre De France (RFF)
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date December 18, 2042
Coupon 3.3 pct
Payment Date March 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 850 million euro
when fungible
ISIN XS1039396152
