* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are lower 0.07 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index was up 0.59 percent. * Asian shares were treading higher backed by a rosy survey on factory activity in the United States, though underlying concerns about China's economic growth kept investors from rushing to buy riskier assets. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.06 billion rupees ($33.09 million) on Wednesday, extending their buying streak to a seventh session, provisional exchange data shows. * U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday after a reading on manufacturing activity hit its highest in nearly four years, while news about Facebook and Tesla drove their shares to record highs. ($1 = 62.2550 Indian rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)