* USD/INR which closed at 62.26/27 on Thursday is seen opening weaker tracking gains in most other Asian currencies versus the dollar. See * The pair is expected to hold in a 62 to 62.50 range during the day, dealers say. * A brisk U.S. manufacturing survey gave Asian stocks markets a lift on Friday and bolstered the dollar, though underlying concerns about China's economic growth kept investors from rushing to buy some emerging market shares. * USD/INR trading at 62.11/16 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards market in Singapore. * Traders will watch domestic share market moves for cues on the direction of foreign fund flows. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.2 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)