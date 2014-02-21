* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.79 percent on Thursday, is expected to open slightly lower, tracking gains in the rupee but sentiment is negative after the central bank said it would continue to hold term repos. * Traders had expected open market operations to help ease liquidity constraints typically seen in March, when the country sees payouts for corporate advance taxes. Term repo auctions would mean the central bank will likely not conduct OMOs. * The 10-year bond yield is seen holding in a tight range of 8.75 to 8.85 percent in the near term. * A rise in U.S. yields will also hurt sentiment for bonds. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose back to the higher end of their recent range on Thursday as traders reported an uptick in investors selling bonds and prepared for new Treasury supply next week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)