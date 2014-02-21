* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.79 percent as hopes for open market operations fade after the central bank says will continue to infuse cash via term repos. * Traders had expected open market operations to help ease liquidity constraints, typically seen in March, when the country sees payouts for corporate advance taxes. Term repo auctions would mean the central bank will likely not conduct OMOs. * The 10-year bond yield is seen holding in a tight range of 8.75 to 8.85 percent in the near term. * A rise in U.S. yields also hurting sentiment for bonds. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose back to the higher end of their recent range on Thursday as traders reported an uptick in investors selling bonds and prepared for new Treasury supply next week. * Traders will also monitor moves in the rupee for direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)