* USD/INR lower at 62.16/17 versus 62.26/27 close on Thursday, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies versus the dollar. See * A dealer says direction to be flow-based with no major cues. * The pair is expected to hold in a 62 to 62.50 range during the day, dealers say. * A brisk U.S. manufacturing survey gave Asian stocks markets a lift and bolstered the dollar, though underlying concerns about China's economic growth kept investors from rushing to buy some emerging market shares. * Traders will watch domestic share market moves for cues on the direction of foreign fund flows. Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are up 0.2 percent.