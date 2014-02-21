* India's bench mark BSE index rises 0.85 percent while the broader NSE index is up 0.88 percent, heading for their fifth gain in the last six sessions. * Banks lead the gains, recovering from falls on Thursday sparked by weaker global shares. State Bank of India gains 1.3 percent on value buying after the stock fell more than 2 percent in the previous session. ICICI Bank gains as much as 2.5 percent. * A survey showing brisk U.S. manufacturing activity gave Asian stock markets a lift on Friday and bolstered the dollar. * But Shree Renuka Sugars slumped 5.8 percent on fears of equity dilution after Singapore's Wilmar International said on Thursday it agreed to invest up to $145 million for a major stake in the company.. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.06 billion rupees ($33.09 million) on Wednesday, extending their buying streak to a seventh consecutive session, provisional exchange data shows. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)