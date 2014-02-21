* Shares in Ipca Laboratories Ltd rose as much as 3.5 percent after Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the stock with an "outperform" rating, traders say. * Credit Suisse cites Ipca's sales and earnings growth potential, increasing free cash flow and reduced dependence on lower-margin drug sales. * The investment bank also cites Ipca's market leadership in the rheumatoid arthritis segment in India. * Ipca shares were up 2.68 percent at 0547 GMT (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)