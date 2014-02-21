* USD/INR still down at 62.15/16 versus 62.26/27 close on Thursday; however, up 0.4 percent for week. * Local stocks trading with gains, up 0.7 percent with gains in Asian FX also helping INR. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.06 billion rupees ($33.09 million) on Thursday, extending their buying streak to a seventh session, provisional exchange data shows. * Some dealers cite inflows related to GlaxoSmithKline Plc's roughly $1 billion move to raise its stake in its Indian pharmaceutical unit. The open offer opened on Tuesday and will close on March 5. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)