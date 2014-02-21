* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.78 percent, tracking gains in the rupee and the domestic share market. * But trading likely to be rangebound amid fading hopes for open market operations after the central bank said it would continue to infuse cash via term repos. * Traders had expected open market operations to help ease liquidity constraints, typically seen in March, when the country sees payouts for corporate advance taxes. Term repo auctions would mean the central bank will likely not conduct OMOs. * The 10-year bond yield is seen holding in a tight range of 8.75 to 8.85 percent in the near term. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)