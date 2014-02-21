* Shares of Indian cement companies surge on speculation about price hikes in northern India, according to multiple dealers. * UltraTech Cement gains 6.2 percent, while ACC is up 5.3 percent. * Officials at UltraTech and ACC were not immediately reachable for comments. * "Prices are up by 30-45 rupees per bag month-on-month in February (over Jan-14 average) across all these markets (North largely Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab)," Motilal Oswal wrote in an email to clients on Friday. * The brokerage also said this could lead to meaningful re-rating for north-based cement players like Shree Cement and JK Lakshmi Cement. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)