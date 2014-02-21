* Indian shares are expected to continue edging higher on stable foreign investor flows in the absence of any major cues before the December-quarter GDP data due on Friday. * Overseas investors continued to pump money into the Indian markets, buying $33.09 million worth of shares on Thursday and bringing their total over the previous seven sessions to $330.08 million, exchange data showed. * In the interim budget on Monday, the finance minister said India's economy would recover to at least 5.2 percent growth in the second half of 2013/14 from 4.6 percent in the first half. * Also, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen's testimony before U.S. lawmakers on Thursday would be looked for cues on scaling down of the monetary stimulus. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Mastek earnings Tues: Sanofi India results Thus: Bosch earnings. Fed's Yellen testimony. Fri: India's December quarter GDP growth data due around 1200 GMT; U.S. Q4 GDP (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)