* Indian debt and foreign exchange markets will closely mirror moves in the global markets next week in the absence of any key domestic triggers. * GDP data due to be released post-market hours on Friday will be crucial for direction. In the interim budget on Monday, the finance minister said India's economy will recover to at least 5.2 percent growth in the second half of 2013/14 from 4.6 percent in the first half. * Traders are hoping the central bank announces some measures like open market operations as liquidity is likely to tighten due to seasonal factors like corporate tax payments in March. * The benchmark 10-year paper is seen holding in a 8.75 to 8.85 percent range next week. * The partially convertible rupee is expected move in a 61.80 to 62.50 per dollar range, dealers said. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Wed: Weekly currency in circulation and reserve money data Fri: December quarter GDP growth data due around 1200 GMT Weekly foreign exchange reserves data (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)