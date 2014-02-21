Feb 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 23, 2018

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.55 pct

Payment Date February 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005769270

