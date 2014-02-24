* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is lower 0.65 percent. * Asian stocks wobbled and the dollar firmed in early trade on Monday, as investors appeared to give no more than a passing nod to the Group of 20's latest commitment to spur faster global growth. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 6.03 billion rupees ($97.14 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * The world's top economies at the two-day meeting of Group 20 finance ministers and central bankers in Sydney embraced a goal of generating more than $2 trillion in additional output over five years while creating tens of million of new jobs, signalling optimism that the worst of crisis-era austerity was behind them. ($1 = 62.0750 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)