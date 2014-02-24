* USD/INR, which closed at 62.12/13 on Friday, is expected to open at around 62.06, traders say. * The pair is expected to trade in a 61.90 to 62.50 range during the session with a bias to sell on the upticks, dealers say. * The euro held steady against the dollar on Monday, retaining its gains made late last week as political unrest in Ukraine showed signs of settling down for the time being * USD/INR trading at 62.06/62.11 levels in the spot non-deliverable forwards market in Singapore. * Asian stocks dropped and the dollar firmed on Monday, as investors looked past the Group of 20's latest commitment to spur faster global growth and turned their focus back to the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus withdrawal. * The Nifty India stocks futures traded in Singapore currently down 0.11 percent. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)