* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed 1 bp higher at 8.80, is expected to open flat in the absence of any key domestic triggers. * Traders expect to take cues from call rate and overnight swap rate while liquidity and the rupee movement will also be key. * The 10-year bond yield is seen holding in a range of 8.76 to 8.84 percent in the near term. * U.S. Treasury debt prices inched up on Friday as investors questioned whether a string of weaker-than-expected economic data is due to severe weather affecting activity in the short term or a symptom of a more structural economic slowdown. * USD/INR INR=D2, which closed at 62.12/13 on Friday, is expected to open at around 62.06, traders say. * Oil prices fell on Friday, slightly eroding their sixth straight week of gains, as the fierce U.S. winter weather that has supported heating fuel demand gave way to milder temperatures, triggering a selloff in heating oil. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)