* USD/INR marginally higher at 62.14/15 versus it Friday close of 62.12/13. * "The dollar is looking biddish as some pressure is seen on Asian currencies," says the chief dealer with a private bank. * Tips 62.05-62.30 range for the session. * Most Asian currencies including won, baht and rupiah showing weakness. See * The euro held steady against the dollar, retaining its gains made late last week as political unrest in Ukraine showed signs of settling down for the time being * Asian stocks dropped and the dollar firmed as investors looked past the Group of 20's latest commitment to spur faster global growth and turned their focus back to the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus withdrawal. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)