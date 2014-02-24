* India's Icra Ltd shares rise 20 percent after the company's largest shareholder, Moody's Corp, announced a conditional open offer to acquire up to 2.6 million shares in it at 2,000 rupees a share for about $84 million. * Full acceptance of the offer, which is expected to kick off in April, would increase Moody's ownership stake in ICRA to about 55 percent, the ratings agency provider said. * Shares in Icra up 20 percent at 1,905.60 rupees as of 0349 GMT. ($1 = 62.0750 Indian rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)