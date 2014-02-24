* India's NTPC Ltd shares slump as much as 11.2 percent, their lowest level since Oct. 27, 2008, but Tata Power Ltd and Adani Power Ltd surge after the electricity regulator's ruling on pricing. * The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission on Sunday allowed Tata Power and Adani to raise tariffs, benefiting the two power producers. * But the impact for NTPC is seen as negative because the regulator has at the same time tightened incentives on capacity utilisation and tax treatments for the state-owned company, according to analysts. * At 0450 GMT, NTPC shares down 11.1 percent at 117.70 rupees, while Tata Power and Adani Power up 4.3 percent and 0.6 percent at 82.15 rupees and 36.75 rupees, respectively. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)