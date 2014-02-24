* Shares of Indian rating agency Credit Analysis and Research Ltd (Care) fall as much as 11.5 percent after the company said bids for a share sale by stakeholders were rejected "after no bid was found acceptable." * Care shares had risen 22.7 percent so far this month as of Friday's close after the ratings agency said four shareholders, including IDBI Ltd, holding more than 45 percent were looking for a buyer for a potential sale of 11.1 million shares in it. * The rejection comes after Moody's Corp announced an open offer on Friday to increase its ownership stake in Care's domestic rival Icra Ltd, sending shares in the latter up as much as 20 percent. * Care shares down 7.6 percent at 0458 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)