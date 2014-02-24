* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.14 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.2 percent, with sentiment weakened after China shares slumped on mainland news reports that stoked fears that banks have stopped extending loans to property-related companies. * Still, overseas investors have remained net buyers of Indian shares most of this month, despite lingering fears over China's economy and the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering of its monthly bond buying. Foreign investors bought a net 6.03 billion rupees ($97.1 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * NTPC Ltd slumped as much as 11.2 percent, marking its lowest level since Oct. 27, 2008, after the electricity regulator tightened incentives on capacity utilisation and tax treatments for the state-owned company, according to analysts. * However, Tata Power Ltd gains 6 percent, while Adani Power is up 5 percent after the Indian electricity regulator allowed these companies to raise tariffs and receive compensation to make up for losses incurred for their Mundra projects. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)