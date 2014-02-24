* Info Edge India Ltd shares rose as much as 10.9 percent to an all-time high of 708.05 rupees after Facebook Inc's $19 billion offer for mobile-messaging startup WhatsApp was seen raising valuations for internet-based companies. * Info Edge is heading towards its seventh consecutive session of gain, for a total of nearly 30 percent. * Info Edge is primarily in the business of Internet-based service delivery and operates in four verticals: recruitment, matrimonial, real estate and education services. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)