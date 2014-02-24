* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises as much as 8.87 pct, its highest since Feb. 13. Yield now up 5 bps at 8.85 pct. * Dealers cite lack of buying appetite, redemption pressures from mutual funds. * Dealers also waiting for 85.30 billion rupees of state loan auctions on Tuesday. * Some apprehensions among dealers after the last state-loan auction had a long tail for some states. * A recent RBI report on pricing benchmarks has recommended that in the absence of the required trading volume in state development loans (SDLs), the spread discovered in the last two SDL auctions, subject to appropriate qualifying criteria, may be used in place of the existing fixed 25 bps spread. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers. com@reuters.net)