* USD/INR trading at 61.99/62.01 versus its close of 62.12/13 on Friday, tracking gains in the domestic sharemarket and on the back of some dollar inflows. * Traders say two foreign banks seen selling the greenback, pushing the pair below the 62 mark, but good buying seen from importers around those levels. * India's BSE index up 0.4 percent, touching its highest intra-day level since Jan. 29. * The pair is seen holding in a 61.90 to 62.20 range in the rest of the session.