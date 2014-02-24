* India's five-year OIS rate at over three-month high, tracking rise in government bond yields. It is up 8 basis points at 8.53 percent, its highest since Nov. 13, 2013. * The one-year OIS is up 4 bps at 8.68 percent. * Negative spread between one-, five-year at 15 bps vs 28 bps at end-January. * Benchmark 10-year yield up 7 bps at 8.87 percent. * Cash rate eases to 7.75/7.80 percent, marginally below the repo rate. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers. com@reuters.net)