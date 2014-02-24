BANGALORE, Feb 24 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39000 ICS-201(B22mm) 39500 ICS-102(B22mm) 29000 ICS-103(23mm) 33500 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 42200 ICS-105(26mm) 39000 ICS-105CS(26mm) 39700 ICS-105(27mm) 42400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 40500 ICS-105MMA(27) 40800 ICS-105PHR(28) 43400 ICS-105(28mm) 41300 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42100 ICS-105(29mm) 41900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42500 ICS-105(30mm) 42200 ICS-105(31mm) 42800 ICS-106(32mm) 43500 ICS-107(34mm) 62000