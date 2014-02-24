Feb 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Dual Tranche priced on Monday.
Borrower Pohjola Pankki OYJ (Pohjola Bank)
****
Tranche 1
Maturity Date March 3, 2017
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 35bp
Issue price 99.97
Reoffer price 99.97
Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 36bp
ISIN XS1040272459
****
Tranche 2
Maturity Date March 3, 2021
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.97
Reoffer price 99.97
Yield 2.098 pct
Spread 67 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 2.5 pct 2021 DBR+106.1bp
ISIN XS1040272533
****
Common Terms
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Payment Date March 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch, Barclays, JP Morgan and Pohjola
Ratings Aa3(Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
