Feb 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Philip Morris International
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1 billion euro
Maturity Date March 3, 2026
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 98.983
Reoffer price 98.983
Yield 2.977 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS1040105980
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 3, 2021
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 98.729
Reoffer price 98.729
Yield 2.072 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
ISIN XS1040104231
****
Common Terms
Payment Date March 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas & Goldman Sachs
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
