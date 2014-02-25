* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.35 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is higher 0.34 percent. * Asian share markets regained some altitude courtesy of a tailwind from Wall Street which sped to historic highs amid more mergers buzz, while gold extended its recent rally. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.67 billion rupees ($43.03 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. * Indian equities are expected to remain supported as overseas investors have been net buyers of nearly $450 million over the last nine sessions, helping ease some of the concerns in a year dominated by worries about the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering of its monthly bond buying and the outlook for China's economy. * Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said the government and the central bank shared similar views on inflation management, while reiterating a call for the U.S. Federal Reserve to be more sensitive to emerging economies. ($1 = 62.0450 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)