* India's benchmark 10-year bonds likely to open weaker after bond yields rose to an eight-week high on Monday. * Yield on the 10-year paper closed up 9 basis points at 8.89 percent on Monday, its highest since Dec. 30. It was also its biggest single-day rise since Nov. 14. * Low liquidity and lack of buying support due to rise in borrowing costs likely to keep prices subdued, dealers say. * Traders expect the benchmark yield holding in a range of 8.85 to 8.95 percent in the near term. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, with some investors exiting the safe-haven asset class as Wall Street swung higher and worries dwindled about troubled developing economies such as Ukraine. * USD/INR, which closed at 62.07/08 on Monday, is expected to open weaker around 61.97 level, tracking regional currencies * Brent oil rose on Monday after production outages in Libya and South Sudan curbed exports and tightened global supply. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)