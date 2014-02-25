* USD/INR lower, tracking gains in Asian FX. The pair is at 61.98/99 versus Monday's close of 62.07/08. * Asian currencies trading with gains. * Dealers say the market is likely to be flows driven, 61.85-62.20 band for the session. * The pair is expected to trade in a 61.80 to 62.20 band during the session, dealers say. * The dollar steadied against its rivals in early Asian trade on Tuesday as traders sought more clarity on the pace of the U.S. economic recovery after a series of soft data releases in the past few weeks. * Overseas investors have been net buyers of nearly $450 million over the last nine sessions. * Asian share markets regained some altitude on Tuesday courtesy of a tailwind from Wall Street which sped to historic highs amid more mergers buzz, while gold extended its recent rally. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)