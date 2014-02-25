* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield continues to hover at eight-week highs. The 10-year paper rose to 8.90 pct, its highest since Dec. 30; currently trading at 8.89 pct, flat on day. * Bond investors were also cautious ahead of an 85.30 billion rupee ($1.37 billion) sale of state loans on Tuesday. * The last sale saw high cutoff yields on concerns that a proposed central bank rule would change how state loans are valued. * Low liquidity and lack of buying support due to a rise in borrowing costs are likely to keep prices subdued, dealers say. * Traders expect the benchmark yield holding in a range of 8.85 to 8.95 percent in the near term. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, with some investors exiting the safe-haven asset class as Wall Street swung higher and worries dwindled about troubled developing economies such as Ukraine. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)