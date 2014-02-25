* Shares in India's Gujarat Gas Company Ltd rose as much as 13.1 percent, heading towards their biggest single-day gain since Aug. 12, 2013 after its board approved a proposed merger with other state-run companies involved in city gas distribution business. * GSPC Distribution Networks, GSPC Gas, Gujarat Gas Financial Services and Gujarat Gas Trading Co are proposed to be merged with the Gujarat Gas Company, it said in a statement on Monday. * Analysts tracking the sector say the proposed merger with gas distributors would boost the company's valuations in line with rival state-run Indraprastha Gas Ltd. * Gujarat Gas is trading at 8.3 times of its 12-month forward earnings while Indraprastha is trading at 9.5 times, according to Thomson Reuters data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)