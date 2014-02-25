* Shares in Indian sugar manufacturers gain after raw sugar futures on ICE soared to three-month highs on Monday on worries about potential crop damage from dry weather in Brazil. * Rising global sugar prices would help local mills increase exports, helping offset the impact of falling production, traders say. * Indian sugar mills produced 14.37 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Feb. 15, over 13 percent lower than a year earlier, according to industry body, Indian Sugar Mills Association. * Mills have sold only about 700,000 tonnes of raw sugar for export so far in the 2013/14 season, despite industry expectations of 4 million tonnes. * Shares in Balrampur Chini Mills, which gained as much as 5.7 percent, was trading 2.76 percent higher at 0810 GMT, while Bajaj Hindusthan was up 1.16 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)