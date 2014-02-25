* Cut-off yields for India's state loan sale of 85.30 billion rupees ($1.37 billion) later in the day are expected to fall within a 9.70-9.80 percent band, according to a Reuters poll of 10 market participants. * The lowest cutoff was 9.60 percent, while the highest was 9.85 percent, as per the poll. * A proposed rule change by RBI has raised concerns on how state loans will be valued, which seeks to change pricing from a fixed 25 bps spread over government securities to one based on the spread from the previous two state loan auctions. * "These bonds also provide comfort against depreciation in government bonds. So no one is interested in buying if the new valuation rule becomes effective," said a senior bond dealer with a state-run bank. * State-run banks are the main buyers of these bonds. * The last state loan auction saw cutoffs in the 9.48-9.72 band with Andhra Pradesh state seeing less than full acceptance. * Yields on government bonds up 16 bps since Feb. 11, the last state loan sale. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuter s.com/suvashree.deychoudhury@thomsonreuters.com)