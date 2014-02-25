* Cut-off yields for India's state loan sale of 85.30 billion
rupees ($1.37 billion) later in the day are expected to fall
within a 9.70-9.80 percent band, according to a Reuters poll of
10 market participants.
* The lowest cutoff was 9.60 percent, while the highest was 9.85
percent, as per the poll.
* A proposed rule change by RBI has raised concerns on how state
loans will be valued, which seeks to change pricing from a fixed
25 bps spread over government securities to one based on the
spread from the previous two state loan auctions.
* "These bonds also provide comfort against depreciation in
government bonds. So no one is interested in buying if the new
valuation rule becomes effective," said a senior bond dealer
with a state-run bank.
* State-run banks are the main buyers of these bonds.
* The last state loan auction saw cutoffs in the 9.48-9.72 band
with Andhra Pradesh state seeing less than full acceptance.
* Yields on government bonds up 16 bps since Feb. 11, the last
state loan sale.
