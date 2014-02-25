* India VIX index hits its lowest intraday level since March 11, 2013, a day ahead of the launch of futures contracts with options volatility easing on improved sentiment, sparked by foreign investor buying over the previous two weeks. * India VIX is a volatility index based on the index options prices of the NSE index. * Indian equities are expected to remain supported as overseas investors have been net buyers of nearly $450 million over the last nine sessions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)